Russia off U.S. Treasury holder list

Trade war fears? According to the Treasury Department, Russia is no longer listed among the major foreign holders of U.S. government securities after falling below the $30B threshold for inclusion on its monthly report.

Once among the top 10 foreign owners, Russia's holdings of U.S. bills, notes and bonds fell to $14.9B in May, after plunging to $48.7B from $96.1B in April.

