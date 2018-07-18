Musk apologizes to British cave diver

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has apologized after calling a British diver involved in the Thai cave rescue a pedophile.

"My words were spoken in anger after Mr. Unsworth said several untruths & suggested I engage in a sexual act with the mini-sub... Nonetheless, his actions against me do not justify my actions against him, and for that I apologize to Mr. Unsworth and to the companies I represent as leader."

The comments triggered a rout in Tesla's share price on Monday, as traders digested the negative publicity.

