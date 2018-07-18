Dollar advance puts squeeze on gold

Fed Chair Jerome Powell heads back to Capitol Hill today to give his semi-annual monetary policy testimony before the House Financial Services Committee.

Yesterday, he stuck to an upbeat assessment on the U.S. economy while downplaying the impact of global trade risks on upcoming rate rises.

The bullish outlook buoyed the dollar and put a squeeze on gold, which fell to $1,222/ounce - its lowest level in a year.

Previously: Gold slumps to lowest in a year after upbeat Powell testimony (Jul. 17 2018)