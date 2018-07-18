CalAmp prices $200M private offering of 2.00% convertible senior notes due 2025

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) has priced its private offering of $200M aggregate principal amount of 2.00% convertible unsecured senior notes due August 1, 2025.

The offering is expected to close on July 20.

The net proceeds from the offering of the notes will be ~$193.7M and the company expects to use $18.4M of the net proceeds to pay the cost of the capped call transactions described below, ~$15M to repurchase shares of its common stock, ~$50M to repurchase in privately negotiated transactions a portion of CalAmp's outstanding 1.625% Convertible Senior Notes due 2020 and the remainder for working capital or other general corporate purposes.

