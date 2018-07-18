Rubius Therapeutics prices its IPO

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) has priced its initial public offering of 10,483,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $23.00 per share.

Underwriters over-allotments is an additional 1,572,450 shares.

The common stock is expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market today, under the ticker symbol “RUBY.”

The gross proceeds of the offering are expected to be $241.1M and the offer is expected to close on July 20.

J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, and Leerink Partners are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

