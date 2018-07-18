Iconic Brands launches Bella Sprizz and shipments have begun
Jul. 18, 2018 6:25 AM ETIconic Brands, Inc. (ICNB)ICNBBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Iconic Brands (OTCPK:ICNB) announces the launch of the full line of new Aperitifs and the Bella Sprizz line has begun to ship in New York, Illinois and Nevada, with a full national roll out under way.
- Mr. Richard DeCicco commented, “The launch of our new line of Aperitifs is very exciting and another step in the development of our company, I feel the Bella Sprizz line will be a great value to our customers, and introduce a whole new group of consumers to the Aperitif, Sprizz and Spritz category”.