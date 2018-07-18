Arbor Realty Trust announces pricing of $130M of 5.25% Notes

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) announces the pricing of $130M 5.25% Convertible Senior Notes due 2021.

The company also granted the initial purchasers a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $19.5M notes, the sale is expected to settle on or about July 20, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.

The notes will bear interest at a rate equal to 5.25% p.a., payable semiannually, beginning on January 1, 2019 and will mature on July 1, 2021, unless earlier converted or repurchased.

The conversion rate will initially equal 77.8331 shares of common stock per $1,000 principal amount of Notes, which is equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately $12.85/share of common stock, representing an approximate 10% conversion premium based on the closing price of the Company’s common stock of $11.68 per share on July 17, 2018.

Net proceeds shall be used to exchange ~$127.6M aggregate principal amount of 5.375% convertible Senior Notes due 2020 and ~$11.9M aggregate principal amount of 6.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2019 for a combination of cash and shares of the Company’s common stock to be completed concurrently with the offering.

In connection with the Note Exchanges, the Company expects to pay approximately $141.0 million in cash, which includes accrued interest, and issue approximately 3.4M shares of its common stock, to settle such exchanges.

Press Release