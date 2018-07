M&T Bank Q2 logs gains in mortgage banking revenue, trust income

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Q2 net operating income rose to $497.9M, or $3.29 per share, from $386.0M, or $2.38, a year ago.

Q2 net interest margin 3.83% vs 3.71% in Q1 and 3.45% a year ago.

Mortgage banking revenue $92M vs $86M a year ago.

Service charges on deposit accounts $107M vs $106M a year ago.

Trust income $138M vs $131M a year ago.

Net charge-offs $35M,or 0.16% of average loans, vs $41M, or 0.19% in Q1 and $45M, or 0.20%, a year ago

Annualized return on average common equity 13.3% vs 9.15% in Q1 and 9.67% a year ago.

