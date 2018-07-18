Pfizer and Lilly's tanezumab successful in late-stage osteoarthritis pain study

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and development partner Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) announce positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating subcutaneously administered tanezumab for the treatment of osteoarthritis (OA) pain.

The study met all three co-primary endpoints. Patients receiving two doses of tanezumab separated by eight weeks experienced a statistically significant improvement in pain, physical function and overall assessment of their OA compared to patients receiving placebo.

On the safety front, there was a 1% discontinuation rate due to adverse events. Rapidly progressive OA was observed in less than 1.5% of patients in the treatment group compared to 0% in the control group. No events of osteonecrosis (reduced blood flow to joints causing more rapid breakdown of bone) were reported.

Development is ongoing.

Tanezumab is a humanized monoclonal antibody that inhibits (binds to) nerve growth factor (NGF), a regulator of pain processing and sensitivity.

Previously: Pfizer to receive $200M payment from partner Eli Lilly upon resumption of pain med development (March 23, 2015)