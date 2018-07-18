Supervalu defends board nominees

Supervalu (NYSE:SVU) sends a letter to shareholders pushing its slate of board nominees in the face of a challenge from Blackwells.

The company says the board is moving forward with its transformation strategy by reorganizing the company into a holding company structure, which will organize the business in an operationally efficient and strategic manner. The new structure is also expected to facilitate Supervalu's plans to sell certain retail assets, increasing strategic, business and financial flexibility and potentially generating significant cash tax benefits of approximately $300M over the course of the next approximately 15 years.

Blackwells’ director nominees would bring no new or additive expertise to the board, according to Supervalu.

Source: Press Release