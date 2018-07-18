Novartis Q2 top line up 8%; non-gaap EPS up 6%; shares up 2% premarket

Novartis (NVS) Q2 results: Revenues: $13,158M (+7.5%); Innovative Medicines : $8,876M (+9.8%); Sandoz: $2,463M (+0.5%); Alcon: $1,819M (+6.6%).
Net Income: $7,768M; Non-GAAP Net Income: $3,011M (+5.1%); EPS: $3.34; Non-GAAP EPS: $1.29 (+5.7%); CF Ops: $3,942M (+10.1%).
Key growth drivers: Cosentyx: $701M (+43%); Entresto: $239M (+117%); Promacta/Revolade: $292M (+39%); Tafinlar + Mekinist: $284M (+31%); Kisqali: $59M; Jakavi: $239M (+28%); Lutathera: $24M; Kymriah: $16M.
2018 Guidance: Total sales growth: low-to-mid-single digit; Innovative Medicines: grow mid-single-digit; Sandoz: low-single digit decline; Alcon: grow mid-single-digit.
Shares are up 2% premarket.
