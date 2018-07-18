Churchill Downs lands Derby City gaming approvals

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) announces that it landed approval from the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission to increase the number of historical racing machines for the opening of its new Derby City Gaming facility to 900 from 600.

The commission also conditionally approved the Ainsworth Game Technology historical racing operating system and an initial group of game themes for the Derby City Gaming machines.

Churchill Downs anticipates significant consumer demand for these machines which it expects will have a positive impact on Kentucky’s horse racing industry.

Source: Press Release