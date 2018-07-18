ASML +3.1% on Q2 results, in-line guide

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) gains 3.1% premarket after reporting Q2 results. In-line Q3 guidance has revenue of €2.7B to €2.8B (consensus: €2.71) and gross margin of 47% to 48%.

EUV systems: The company shipped four EUV systems in Q2, one more than forecasted, and recognized the revenue fro seven systems. ASML expects to supply 20 EUV systems this year and 30 in 2019.

Earnings call is scheduled for 9 AM Eastern

