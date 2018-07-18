Comerica earns post-earnings upgrade from Bank of America.

Analyst Erika Najarian notes that Comerica now trades at parity on earnings to regional banks that are participant to CCAR. The company is no longer subject to annual stress testing or liquidity restrictions,

The company now has significant balance sheet flexibility to return capital to shareholders and optimize its net interest margin, further extending its EPS upgrade cycle, Najarian contends.

Furthermore, the analyst points out that as Comerica is no longer subject to the regulatory scrutiny associated with "domestic SIFIs," its valuation should accordingly reflect this.

CMA

MarketBeat