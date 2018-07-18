Myriad announces coverage decision by Kroger Prescription Plans for Vectra DA

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) announces that Kroger Prescription Plans, will provide Vectra DA as a benefit option for Kroger Prescription Plan employer group clients.

The company and Kroger Prescription Plans are also in late stage discussions on implementing a similar program for GeneSight, Myriad’s proprietary test for aiding in the selection of psychotropic medicines for patients with major depressive disorder.

Vectra DA is the only validated multi-biomarker molecular blood test that simultaneously measures 12 key biomarkers to provide an objective and personalized measure of rheumatoid arthritis disease activity.