Karyopharm initiates rolling submission of U.S. marketing application for selinexor for penta-refractory multiple myeloma

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) has started the rolling submission process for its U.S. marketing application seeking approval for selinexor for the treatment of patients with penta-refractory multiple myeloma (MM), a Fast Track and Orphan Drug indication. The filing should be completed in H2.

An application in Europe is on tap for early 2019.

Penta-refractory is defined as MM that has not responded to glucocorticoids, at one proteasome inhibitor, at least one immunomodulatory drug, daratumumab and has progressed following the most recent therapy.