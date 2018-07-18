Karyopharm initiates rolling submission of U.S. marketing application for selinexor for penta-refractory multiple myeloma

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) has started the rolling submission process for its U.S. marketing application seeking approval for selinexor for the treatment of patients with penta-refractory multiple myeloma (MM), a Fast Track and Orphan Drug indication. The filing should be completed in H2.
An application in Europe is on tap for early 2019.
Penta-refractory is defined as MM that has not responded to glucocorticoids, at one proteasome inhibitor, at least one immunomodulatory drug, daratumumab and has progressed following the most recent therapy.
