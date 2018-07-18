EU fines Google record $5B over Android

Setting a record for antitrust penalties, Google (GOOG, GOOGL) has been fined a €4.3B ($5B) by the European Commission over using restrictive licensing practices to benefit its own services on Android devices.

The EU's decision would bring the running total of Google fines to €6.7B after last year's penalty over shopping-search services. It could soon be followed by more fines from a probe into online advertising contracts.

Alphabet shares are down 0.4% premarket.

Previously: Google will receive record antitrust fine on Wednesday (July 16)

Update: Google plans to appeal.