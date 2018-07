Morgan Stanley gains as Q2 results reflect strong investment banking, trading

Institutional securities net income $1.46B, down 10% from $1.63B in Q1 and up 47% from $992M a year ago.

Q2 adjusted EPS $1.25 vs. $1.45 a year ago, while Q2 net revenue gained 12% to $10.6B.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS ) +3.8% as Q2 earnings beat consensus, reflecting solid investment banking and sales and trading performance.

Investment revenue of $89M vs $37M a year ago.

Sales & trading revenue of $3.8B vs. $3.2B a year ago, including equity sales and trading net revenue of $2.5B vs. $2.2B

Investment banking revenue of $1.7B rose from $1.4B a year ago.

Wealth management net income $876M, down 4% from $914M in Q1 and up 32% from $665M a year ago.

Total client assets were $2.4T; fee-based asset flow for the quarter were $15.3B.

Net interest income of $1.0B rose 3% from a year ago.

Transactional revenue of $691M vs. $766M a year ago.

Asset management revenue of $2.5B vs. $2.3B a year ago.

Investment management $104M, down 18% from $127M in Q1 and up 4% from $100M a year ago.

Q2 adjusted return on average common equity of 12.5% vs. 14.9% in Q1 and 9.1% a year ago.

