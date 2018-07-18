BHP reports record annual iron ore production, 32% jump in copper

BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP) says its FY 2018 iron ore production hit a record, while full-year copper output jumped and petroleum production fell.

In its full-year operational review, BHP says it produced 275.1M metric tons for the year, above its April guidance of 272M-274M metric tons, after rising to 72M tons during the June quarter; for FY 2019, the miner sets a production target of 273M-283M metric tons.

BHP says FY 2018 copper output 32% Y/Y to 1.75M metric tons because of rising production at the Escondida mine in Chile, while petroleum production fell 8% due to natural field decline but volume of 192M boe exceeded its 180M-190M boe guidance.

The company also confirms it had received bids for its U.S. shale assets and expects to announce at least one deal in the coming months.

“We maintain our Hold rating on BHP shares, but we have become more constructive due to recent strong operational performance and a reduced valuation,” Jefferies analysts say, adding that the expect a $2B-plus share buyback when BHP reports financial results next month.

Analysts also say BHP's planned $650M FY 2018 charge related to the 2015 Samarco dam failure in Brazil is at the low end of expectations.