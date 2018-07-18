CSX tracks higher after earnings

CSX (NYSE:CSX) looks set to run to a new high as investors and analysts size up the company's Q2 report.

Loop Capital upgrades CSX to a Buy rating after taking in the better-than-expected earnings report and guidance update.

CSX says it expects revenue growth at a mid single-digit rate this year as "continued favorability" in export coal continues.

Shares of CSX are up 4.05% in premarket trading to $67.05. The 52-week high on CSX is $67.69.

