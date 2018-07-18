U.S. Bancorp Q2 show gains over Q1 in many metrics

Net interest income $3.20B rose 0.9% from Q1 and 4.9% Y/Y.

Q2 net revenue of $5.64B, up 3.1% from Q1 and up 3.5% Y/Y.

Q2 net interest margin of 3.31%, unchanged from Q1 and up from 3.08% a year ago.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB ) posts Q2 EPS $1.02 vs. $0.96 in Q1 and $0.85 a year ago.

Trust and investment management fees up 5.5%.

Average total loans $278.6B, down 0.3% from Q1 and up 1.1% Y/Y.

Average total deposits $334.8B, up 0.1% from Q1, and up 1.1% Y/Y.

Provision for credit losses $327M, 4.1% lower than Q1 and 6.6% lower Y/Y.

Return on average common equity 15.3% vs 14.9% in Q1 and 13.4% Y/Y.

