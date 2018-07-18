Arbitrators rule for Kosmos Energy, against Tullow Oil in Ghana rig dispute

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) says it was successful in its arbitration against Tullow Oil (OTCPK:TUWLF, OTCPK:TUWOY) in a dispute over responsibility for expenditures related to a cancelled drilling rig contract in Ghana.

An arbitration panel at the International Chamber of Commerce found that KOS is not liable to pay costs arising from a lawsuit brought by Seadrill against Tullow; earlier this month, a U.K. commercial court in England ruled that Tullow must pay $254M to SDRL in contract termination and standby fees in the dispute.

KOS, which held a stake in the Tullow-led TEN project, disputed its share of responsibility for the fees and sought arbitration; the binding ruling mean KOS is not required to pay its $50.8M share of costs related to the case, and Tullow also must pay KOS $14M plus interest related to amounts previously paid under protest, as well as costs of arbitration.