Kerr Mines announces $27.6M project financing

Kerr Mines (OTCQB:KERMF) has signed a Letter of Intent with Pandion Mine Finance, LLC for $27.6M to fund the development and production of gold at the Copperstone Mine by 4Q19 in two tranches, $19.6M in August 2018 and $8M in July 2019

The proceeds of the Agreement will be primarily used to fund the Copperstone Mine into production by 4Q19.

“After careful review of the financing options available, we are pleased to select Pandion Mine Finance as our funding partner”, stated Claudio Ciavarella, CEO Kerr Mines Inc “We believe the terms of this financing are competitive and create value for our shareholders. It is another key milestone that our team has achieved in just over a year since taking the helm of the Company. With this funding arrangement now in place, we are highly focused on continuing to create shareholder value and are now able to turn our attention to achieving our next targets – production in 2019, expansion of resources and mine life ” continued Ciavarella.