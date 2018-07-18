Spectrum Global Solutions receives over $1.2M in new contract awards

Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCPK:SGSI) has received over $1.2M in new contracts and purchase orders for the provision of professional services.

Roger Ponder further stated: “Since our acquisition of ADEX Corp in March 2018 we have announced over $10 million in new contract awards. We continue to grow organically as we search for additional merger candidates to increase our market footprint. We have begun the process of positioning the Company for an up listing to a national exchange. Our recently filed 14C information statement is a further step in that direction”.