Catalyst Bio's marzeptacog alfa shows positive action in hemophilia study; shares up 25% premarket

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) is up 25% premarket on average volume on the heels of its announcement of interim data from a Phase 2/3 clinical trial evaluating subcutaneously administered prophylactic Factor VIIa variant marzeptacog alfa (activated) in patients with hemophilia A or B with inhibitors. The results were presented at the 64th Annual Scientific and Standardization Committee Meeting of the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis in Dublin.

One subject with a historical annualized bleed rate (ABR) of 26.7 who completed the study experienced one bleed during 96 days of prophylaxis. Two other patients with ABRs of 15.9 and 16.6 are currently in the first 50 days of dosing.

Marzeptacog alfa's intravenous half-life of 3.5 hours was increased to 9.5 hours when dosed subcutaneously. No anti-drug antibodies have been detected to date.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the data.