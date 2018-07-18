Textron +3% after raising forecasts

Adjusted income from continuing operations of $0.87 per share vs. $0.60 per share a year earlier.

Sales by segment: Aviation +9%; Bell +1%; Textron Systems -20%; Industrial +10%.

Textron Aviation delivered 48 jets, up from 46 last year, and 47 commercial turboprops, up from 33 last year.

Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations of the manufacturing group for Q2 totaled $468M, compared to $413M in last year’s second quarter. Manufacturing cash flow before pension contributions totaled $399M vs. $341M.

The company also returned $571M to shareholders through share repurchases, compared to $143M a year earlier.

Outlook for 2018: Textron expects earnings per share from continuing operations to be in a range of $3.15 to $3.35, up $0.20 from the previous outlook. Full-year cash flow from continuing operations of the manufacturing group before pension contributions is anticipated to be in a range of $750M-$850M, up $50M from its previous expectation. It further expects a one-time gain of approximately $400M from the Tools & Test divestiture in Q3, which is not reflected in this updated outlook.

TXT +3% premarket

Q2 results