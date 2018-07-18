Scorpio Tankers to sell, leaseback seven product tankers

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) agrees to sell and leaseback seven of its product tankers to an unnamed "international financial institution."

SALT says it will take the vessels back on bareboat charters for a period of seven years, with purchase options from the end of the third year of each agreement; the deal includes an obligation for SALT to re-acquire the vessels upon expiration of the bareboat charters.

SALT expects the sale will increase its liquidity by $42M after repayment of outstanding debt attached to the vessels.