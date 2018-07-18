Scorpio Tankers to sell, leaseback seven product tankers

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) agrees to sell and leaseback seven of its product tankers to an unnamed "international financial institution."
SALT says it will take the vessels back on bareboat charters for a period of seven years, with purchase options from the end of the third year of each agreement; the deal includes an obligation for SALT to re-acquire the vessels upon expiration of the bareboat charters.
SALT expects the sale will increase its liquidity by $42M after repayment of outstanding debt attached to the vessels.
This was corrected on 07/18/2018 at 08:31 AM. The original post included the wrong stock ticker symbol. The incorrect ticker, SALT, has been replaced by the correct ticker, STNG. Seeking Alpha regrets the error.