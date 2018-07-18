Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Centene (NYSE:CNC) resumed with Neutral rating and $147 (10% upside) price target at Citigroup.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) downgraded to Sell with a $35 (17% downside risk) at Stifel citing lower expected growth, tighter margins and slower cash collections in skilled nursing. Shares down 10% premarket.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) downgraded to Market Perform at Cowen and Co.