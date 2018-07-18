Cellectar Bio's CLR 131 shows positive effect in DLBCL patients; shares ahead 7% premarket

|About: Cellectar Biosciences,... (CLRB)|By:, SA News Editor

Thinly traded micro cap Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) is up 7% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announcement of positive preliminary data from its Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating lead candidate CLR 131 in patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL).

Based on a single intravenous administration of CLR 131, the overall response rate was 33% and the disease control rate (responders + stable cancer) was 50%. Tumor reductions ranged from 60% to more than 90%.

The company plans to add up to 30 additional patients to the cohort.

Subscribe for full text news in your inbox