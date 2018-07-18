Choice Hotels updates on Comfort expansion

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) says the Comfort hotel brand is expanding in thriving U.S. markets this year amidst its transformation.

The hotel operator says 15 new Comfort properties have opened in the last three months. In addition, there have been several franchise agreements in primary markets.

"The brand expansion over the past few months, particularly in primary markets, is a testament to the increased demand for the transformed Comfort brand," says Choice Hotels VP Anne Smith..

CHH +0.10% premarket to $77.22.

Source: Press Release