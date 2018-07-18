W.W. Grainger raises FY2018 guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) reports volume rose 9% in Q2.

Gross margin rate squeezed 100 bps to 38.9%

Adjusted operating margin rate improved 150 bps to 12.6%.

FY2018 Guidance: Sales: $11B to $11.3B (+5.5% to +8.5%); Adjusted operating earnings: $1.3B to $1.4B; Adjusted operating margin rate: 11.5% to 11.9%; Adjusted EPS: $15.05 to $16.05; Tax rate: 23% to 26%.

"The second quarter exceeded our expectations, with strong growth from U.S.large and medium customers, gross profit that was better than anticipated and meaningful operating expense leverage. We continue to gain share across both large and medium customers and acquire medium customers amid a strong economy. In Canada, we are on schedule with the business turnaround. And the single channel and international businesses also improved operating performance," said DG Macpherson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

