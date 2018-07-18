Takeda and Ovid Therapeutics expand clinical program for TAK-935/OV935

Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCPK:TKPYY) and Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) will expand their TAK-935/OV935 clinical development program to include three clinical trials:

Phase 2 ARCADE: A multicenter, open-label, pilot study in pediatric patients, aged 2 to 17 years old, with either CDD or Dup15q syndrome.

Phase 2 ELEKTRA: A multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo controlled, study in pediatric patients, aged 2 to 17 years old, with Dravet syndrome or Lennox-Gastaut syndrome.

ENDYMION: A multi-center, open-label, long-term extension study in patients with DEEs who participated in a previous TAK-935/OV935 clinical study.

These trials join the clinical development program that includes a fully enrolled Phase 1b/2a trial of adults with DEE and will further investigate the potential of TAK-935/OV935 to modulate the N-Methyl-D-Aspartate (NMDA) signaling receptor, which has been implicated in several neurologic disorders.