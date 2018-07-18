Northern Trust gains in premarket after Q2 beat on strong fees, NII, forex trading

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) +2.6% in premarket trading after Q2 EPS and revenue beat consensus.

"Trust, investment and other servicing fees, net interest income, and foreign exchange trading income all delivered double-digit, year-over-year growth," says President and CEO Michael O'Grady.

Q2 trust, investment, and other service fees $942.9M up 1% from Q1 and up 11% from a year ago.

Foreign exchange trading income increased to $79.9M vs $78.5M in Q1 and $49.9M a year ago.

Net interest income $422.8M, up 8% from Q1 and 21% Y/Y; net interest margin of 1.48% vs. 1.38% in Q1 and 1.28% a year ago.

Total assets under custody/administration $10.71T at June 30, 2018 vs. $10.79T at March 31, 2018.

Assets under custody $8.10T at June 30, 2018 vs. $8.11T at March 31, 2018.

Total assets under management $1.15T at June 30, 2018 vs.$1.17T at March 31, 2018.

Return on average common equity 16.5% vs. 11.6% a year ago.

Source: Press Release

