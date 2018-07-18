Auto retailers spin out after Sonic warning

Buckingham Research sees bumps in the road for the auto retail sector after taking in Sonic Automotive's (NYSE:SAH) profit warning due in part to lower manufacturer to dealer incentives on certain models.

Analyst Glenn Chin warns that retailers with a high exposure to BMW and Honda are the most at risk. That list is topped by Sonic at 37% revenue exposure, followed by Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) at 31%, Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) at 24%, Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) at 24% and Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) at 22%.