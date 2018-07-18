Moleculin expects to meet FDA IND filing requirements for WP1732 with development work in Australia; shares ahead 8% premarket

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) announces that it has begun preclinical toxicology testing of its WP1732, a fully water-soluble STAT3 inhibitor through its new subsidiary in Australia.

“By utilizing our subsidiary in Australia and the attractive R&D tax credits it offers, we can accelerate the preclinical work of WP1732 and maintain a strong cash balance. We believe this will allow us to complete our IND-enabling work and meet FDA submission requirements before year-end while also reducing our total cost of development,” commented Walter Klemp, Chairman and CEO of Moleculin.