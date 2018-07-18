WSJ: Samsung will launch foldable smartphone next year

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (SSNLF)

Samsung (OTC:SSNNF, OTC:SSNLF) plans to launch a foldable-screen smartphone early next year, according to WSJ sources.

The prototype codenamed “Winner” has a screen that’s about 7 inches diagonally and a size similar to a small tablet. 

The device could price at over $1,500. 

Samsung will reportedly start with a smaller rollout for specific markets like mobile gamers. If that’s successful, a broader commercial release could happen in 2H19. 

Samsung is also getting ready to launch its Bixby-powered smart speaker. 

The speaker will sell for about $300 and debut in the upcoming months       

