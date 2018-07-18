Housing starts tumble to nine-month low in June

Housing starts fell to a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 1.173M in June - that's down 12.3% from May (which itself was revised lower), and 4.2% from the year-ago level. Single-family starts of 858K were down 9.1% from May, and about flat from a year ago.

Forecasts were for just a modest decline to 1.32M.

Building permits slipped 2.2% in June to 1.273M - that's the weakest since September of last year.

The 10-year Treasury yield is down 1.5 basis points to 2.85%. TLT +0.2% , TBT -0.4% premarket

