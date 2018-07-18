Westwater Resources +21% on prospect of Chinese import tariffs

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) +21.6% premarket after the U.S. includes graphite, lithium and uranium on the list of materials imported from China under consideration for additional 10% tariffs.

WWR supports the tariff, saying the U.S. "enjoys a robust suite of regulations designed to protect our environment from harm... Production of these materials in China is not always subject to these regulations and the costs associated with that protection."

WWR's three portfolio products - graphite, lithium and uranium - are on the Critical Minerals List, which was submitted to the U.S. Department of Commerce for action in May.