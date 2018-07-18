W.P. Carey acquires Netherlands DIY retail portfolio for $178M

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) buys a 36-property "do-it-yourself" retail portfolio in the Netherlands from CRH plc for about $178M (EUR153M).

The portfolio is triple-net leased to the Dutch DIY group Intergamma BV for a weighted average lease term of 15 years.

The transaction closed simultaneously with Intergamma's acquisition of DIY retailer Van Neerbos Bouwmarkten.

The portfolio totals about 1.5M square feet of leasable area an represents about 80% of Intergamma's owned retail footprint after its acquisition of VNB.

Leases include annual inflation-based escalations tied to Dutch CPI.

Source: Press Release

