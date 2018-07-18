Adaptimmune's SPEAR cells pass safety review in NSCLC study; dose to be raised; shares up 1% premarket

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) is up 1% premarket on light volume after it announced a favorable review of the safety of 1B transduced SPEAR T-cells targeting MAGE-A10 in its non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) study.

There was no evidence of toxicity related to off-target binding or alloreactivity in three patients who received 1B cells.

The Safety Review Committee has endorsed an escalation in dose in the third dose cohorts in both pilot studies (NSCLC and triple tumor). Participants will receive up to 6B cells in conjunction with a higher intensity preconditioning regimen.