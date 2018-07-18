Funko pops on Fortnite deal

Keep an eye on Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) today after the company inked a deal with Epic Games to create a range of Fortnite toys and collectibles.

The new Fortnite branded collection will feature more than ten different product lines including Funko’s iconic Pop! figures, 5 Star figures, Pint Size Heroes, Vynl, keychains, POP! apparel and more.

"We are thrilled to collaborate and partner with Epic Games to create the inaugural Fortnite product collection and to bring these characters to life for the first time," says Funko CEO Brian Mariotti.

"Ultimately our goal is to create a powerful merchandise strategy for the Fortnite brand, as well as bring these amazing collectibles to fans around the world," he adds.

The collection will be available for purchase at a broad array of retailers worldwide in time for the holiday season.

Fortnite has dominated the console gaming scene this summer, leading to some speculation by investors on how to cash in outside of Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) through its 40% stake in Epic Games.