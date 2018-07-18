Intuit sells largest data center, updates guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) announces the sale of its largest data center and revises Q4 and FY18 guidance.

Intuit is selling the center in Quincy, Washington to H5 Data Centers. Intuit will move its own operations onto Amazon Web Services.

The sale is expected to result in a $75M to $85M GAAP operating loss. The impact on net income and EPS is expected to be offset by a tax benefit, share-based compensation, and a subsidiary reorganization in the quarter.

Q4 guide: Revenue, $940M to $960M ($952.87M); GAAP operating loss, $100M to $110M; non-GAAP operating income, $75M to $85M; EPS, $0.22 to $0.24 ($0.23).

FY18 guide: Revenue, $5.915B to $5.935B; non-GAAP operating income, $1.95B to $1.96B; EPS, $5.51 to $5.53.

Intuit shares are flat premarket at $216.48.