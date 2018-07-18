Potbelly to revamp menu

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) is going to make a go of it on its own instead of selling itself, according to CEO Alan Johnson.

"We had a lot of interest, but in the end we and the board decided to implement the strategy we’re working on now," he says.

Johnson wants Potbelly to revamp its menu, noting the current complicated version resembles an Excel spreadsheet. Look for new sandwiches, combo meals and a trimmed down list of menu options at the restaurant chain.

Shares of Potbelly are up 3.66% YTD.