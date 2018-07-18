Norwegian Cruise Line tips guidance hike

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NASDAQ:NCLH) announces that it expects to raise its full year EPS guidance despite headwinds from higher fuel prices, fluctuating foreign exchange rates and expected impacts associated with the announced deployments when it reports Q2 on August 9.

"The booming demand environment in our core markets around the world, coupled with Norwegian Bliss’ record-breaking performance, continues to exceed our expectations," says Norwegian CEO Frank Del Rio.

Del Rio says the cruise line operator plans to leverage the strategic benefits of our growing fleet to "quickly seize sizeable opportunities" in certain markets.

Shares of NCLH are inactive in the premarket session.

Source: Press Release