MGIC Investment on the move premarket on Q2 beat

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) surges 4.8% in premarket trading after Q2 adjusted operating EPS of 49 cents beat consensus by 13 cents and revenue of $282M beat by $11.5M.

Q2 new insurance written $13.2B vs. $12.9B Y/Y.

Insurance in force $200.7B at June 30, 2018 rose 1.6% during the quarter and 7.2% from a year ago.

Primary delinquent inventory of 36,037 loans at June 30, 2018, decreased from 46,556 loans at Dec. 31, 2017.

Net premium yield was 49.6 basis points in Q2 vs. 47.3 bps in Q1 and 49.9 bps a year ago.

Source: Press Release

Previously: MGIC Investment beats by $0.13, beats on revenue (July 18)