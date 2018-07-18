Methanex reaches 11-year gas supply deal for New Zealand plants

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) says it signed agreements to supply gas to underpin more than half of its 2.4M metric tons of annual production capacity in New Zealand for another 11 years.

MEOH offers no further details on the agreements but says they will combine with other natural gas producers to secure supply to its New Zealand facility in Taranaki until 2029.

But MEOH says it is "disappointed over the government’s surprise halting of offshore oil and gas exploration, and if this policy remains in place it will eventually have a negative effect on our business and New Zealand’s economy."