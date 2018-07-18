Eletrobras +7% after winning court decision in privatization process

Eletrobras (EBR +7.3% ) opens higher after a Brazilian federal judge late yesterday overturned a court order that had effectively delayed the sale of six distribution units of the state utility.

Brazil’s planning minister earlier this week said the government plans to auction off one of the units on July 26, while putting off the auction of the other five units until Aug. 30; the court order would remove one obstacle to the process.

Also, Brazil's government has pledged to assume the losses from the six unprofitable units, starting at the beginning of August, if the units are not successfully privatized this year, according to a local newspaper report citing documents from the Mining and Energy Ministry.