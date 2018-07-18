Amazon's Prime Day results

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Prime Day was the biggest shopping event in Amazon history, according to the press release that’s a bit light on specific sales data.

Prime members purchased over 100M products.

Best-selling products worldwide: Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote and Echo Dot.

A record number of Prime members shopped across 17 countries and Amazon welcomed more new Prime members than on any previous day.

U.S. customers purchased over 300K Instant Pots.

Amazon shares are up 0.2% to $1,847.50.

