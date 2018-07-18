Zions gets notice on SIFI relief and gets ok to merge holding co. with bank

Zions Bancorporation (ZION +0.3% ) gets notice of proposed decision by the Financial Stability Oversight Council to grant Zions's appeal for relief from teh systemically important financial institution--or SIFI--designation under the Dodd-Frank Act.

Zions also received approval from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and FDIC regarding its application to merge its holding company with its bank, ZB N.A.

A shareholder meeting is tentatively scheduled for mid-September for a shareholder vote on the proposed merger.

Source: Press Release

