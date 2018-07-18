Opticals looking up in second half for Piper Jaffray

Piper Jaffray is "incrementally more upbeat" on the optical-equipment makers today, as the firm sees easier comparables amid a reset at China's ZTE, now working free of a U.S. ban.
In particular, it's Overweight on Fabrinet (FN -1.3%), II-VI (IIVI +2.4%) and Lumentum (LITE -0.1%); it's staying Neutral on Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI -5.8%), Acacia (ACIA +0.1%); Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN), NeoPhotonics (NPTN -1.1%) and Oclaro (OCLR +0.4%).
VCSELs could inflect within the next few months, says analyst Troy Jensen, and 2019 could start the 400G upgrade cycle. "This growth is being driven by a recovery in demand from Huawei and ZTE (OTCPK:ZTCOF -6.8%) sales have been stripped from the models, so any restart at ZTE would result in upward revisions for most of optical component suppliers," he writes. (h/t Bloomberg)
