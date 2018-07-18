Opticals looking up in second half for Piper Jaffray

Piper Jaffray is "incrementally more upbeat" on the optical-equipment makers today, as the firm sees easier comparables amid a reset at China's ZTE, now working free of a U.S. ban.

In particular, it's Overweight on Fabrinet (FN -1.3% ), II-VI (IIVI +2.4% ) and Lumentum (LITE -0.1% ); it's staying Neutral on Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI -5.8% ), Acacia (ACIA +0.1% ); Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN), NeoPhotonics (NPTN -1.1% ) and Oclaro (OCLR +0.4% ).